Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty.

Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it.

A burgundy scrunchie was also seen on Hadid’s right hand, and she also wore two bracelets and several rings. She pulled her hair back and out of her face with a black headband.

In addition to her modeling work, Bella has also been keeping busy as the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic beverage and spirits line. The beverages feature adaptogenic herbs, nootropics, and botanicals for those looking for alcohol-free beverages for events.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Prada, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox, La La Anthony and More Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 Shows

