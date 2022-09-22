New townhome development near Hull Street Road gets final approval in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new townhome development that drew opposition from nearby residents when it was first proposed won final approval on Wednesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on 50 new houses.

The nine-acre plot, which borders Hull Street Road to the North but would have its entrance on Hampton Park Drive to the South, will have 50 townhomes.

Concept designs for the townhomes. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

At a planning commission meeting earlier this year , residents raised concerns over the traffic impact of the development and the strain new students would place on overcrowded schools.

“Cosby High School, which my daughter attends, is already adding trailers to it,” Tom Woods said.

The staff report did indicate that the local elementary school, Winterpock, was well over capacity – but on Wednesday, Supervisor Kevin Carroll said that analysis was outdated.

Map showing the proposed layout of the townhomes. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

That’s because the new Moseley Elementary School opened ahead of this school year, relieving some of the overcrowding.

“It is a fact that Winterpock Elementary School was way over capacity until we opened Moseley Elementary school,” Carroll said. “And it shifted children from several elementary schools up to Moseley.”

By last night’s meeting, opposition to the project had apparently dissipated, and no residents appeared to speak out against the proposal. The board voted unanimously to approve it.

