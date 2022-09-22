ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Portuguese Broadcaster RTP Boards Cartoon Forum Player ‘My Brother Is a T-Rez’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Portuguse public broadcaster RTP has taken an undisclosed co-production stake in animated series “My Brother Is a T-Rez,” a Spanish-Portuguese project created and directed by Spaniard Javi Peces (“Bento”).

Executive produced by Celine Fernandes at Portuguese animation house Lusco Fusco Animation in co-production with Madrid-based Mr. Klaus Studio, “My Brother” is an upper pre-school series project aimed to promote adventure, educational and sustainability values.

The project was previously pre-bought by Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE for its children-oriented channel Clan TV.

“The RTP deal completes a seal of recognition and support from both TV channels in our respective countries, so the circle is closed in the Iberian peninsula,” Fernandes told Variety .

“Our goal is to produce an animation series that is successful on the TV screen with a strong marketing reach,” Peces added.

One of the eight animated TV series projects produced or co-produced from Spain presented at 2022 Cartoon Forum ’s pitching sessions, “My Brother” marks Peces’ directorial debut.

The project is currently in the development stage and looking for financing.

“The aim is to start pre-production by 2023’s second half for a 2025 delivery. We are looking for co-producers to apply for Media in 2023, toy masters and distribution partners,” Fernandes said.

The 52 seven-minute episode project, combining 2D-3D techniques, will follow Coco, a 6-year-old girl who loves spending time making up stories using her imagination and some atrezzo since she loves arts and crafts. Coco’s little brother is a big, pinkish, actual T-Rex.

Like small kids, the T-Rex is a bit impatient and impulsive and more than often messes things up. Coco and her little brother will embark on an imaginary adventure to solve problems with creative solutions.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Made Up Stories and Fifth Season to Adapt Dianne Yarwood’s ‘The Wakes’ as a TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruna Papandrea’s production company and Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content, have acquired the rights to “The Wakes,” Dianne Yarwood’s upcoming debut novel, Variety has learned exclusively. “The Wakes,” which will be published in 2023, is described as heartfelt, funny and uplifting story about two failing marriages, two strangers falling in love, two friends embarking on a catering business — and the funerals that connect them all. This is a book about living. After all, the thing about death is that it makes life important. Hachette will release “The Wakes” in Australia, while Orion Publishing imprint Phoenix Books will publish in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Secuoya Studios, Caracol TV Seal Scripted Series Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

Headed by ex-HBO exec James Costos, Los Angeles and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios and Colombia’s Caracol Television have closed a framework deal to jointly develop, produce and finance scripted series over the next year.  The agreement seals an alliance between two of Latin America’s powerhouses, with large international ambitions. Amazon’s Prime Video and now Mediawan have boarded Secuoya Studios’ flagship series “Zorro,” starring “Elite’s” Miguel Bernardeau and Renata Notni, directed by “Money Heist’s” Javier Quintas. Producer of iconic longer-format series, Caracol TV’s “La Reina del Flow” Season 1 sold to over 100 countries; “El Rey; Vicente Fernandez” Season 1 bowed on Netflix...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum

Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse.  The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Gio­van­ni, a couple of gay ham­sters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
TV SERIES
Variety

Catalyst Studios Actioner ‘Switch & Bait’ Casts Otmara Marrero, Katie Clarkson-Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

Otmara Marrero (“Start-Up”) and Katie Clarkson-Hill (“Hanna”) are set to star in Catalyst Studios actioner “Switch & Bait.”. Directed by Michelle Saledo, the pic is the first project of Catalyst Studios to begin physical production. Catalyst launched its banner in May with an initial slate of six feature films directed, produced and centered on female protagonists.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rez#Rtp#Animated Tv#Portuguse#Spanish Portuguese#Spaniard#Lusco Fusco Animation#Clan Tv#Iberian#2022 Cartoon Forum
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bill Clinton Offers Urgent Warning in Candid Talk With Tom Hanks: ‘Democracy Is Fragile Right Now’

Former President Bill Clinton believes that “democracy is fragile right now,” speaking candidly on Saturday at A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks about the issues “tearing us apart.” “What’s more important? Our common humanity or differences?” he mused on stage. “And what works better to build the kind of future we all want? Does cooperation work better or is everything a zero-sum game?” He answered the rhetorical question by saying, “Life is not a zero-sum game. Football is a zero-sum game — I’ve already watched one game today. I hope it’s not true, but it may be true that saving...
POTUS
Variety

Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Germany
Variety

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amanda Jansson, ‘Normal People’s’ Desmond Eastwood to Star in ‘Stormskerry Maja’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finnish helmer Tiina Lymi has found the cast for her upcoming period drama “Stormskerry Maja,” set in the 19th century. “Thin Blue Line” star Amanda Jansson will play the headstrong lead, with Linus Troedsson cast as Maja’s husband Janne. Jonna Järnefelt, Tobias Zilliacus, Amanda Kilpeläinen Arvidsson will also star, joined by Tony Doyle and Desmond Eastwood, who appeared in “Normal People.” The film will be shot in Swedish and English. Based on a series of novels written by Anni Blomqvist, “Stormskerry Maja” tells the story of Maja and her family as they move to a barren and remote island. Their everyday life...
MOVIES
Variety

Is Taylor Swift Playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

When the NFL announced at midnight ET that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Swift-iverse went into overdrive speculating that Taylor Swift will be the performer: The announcement was made at midnight, Taylor releases her new music at midnight (er, like 99% of all major artists in the streaming age) and her new album is called “Midnights.” With no disrespect to the Swifties, there are actually many more-tangible reasons why Swift seems a likely front-runner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show — which, with an estimated 103 million viewers this year, is the single...
NFL
Variety

Illumination Taps Former Netflix Adult Animation Chief Mike Moon to Start Moonlight Label

Illumination, the studio behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, has tapped Mike Moon to form a new label, Moonlight. The goal is to broaden the range of films that Illumination makes beyond the kid-friendly fare that’s been its stock in trade. Moon most recently served as the head of adult animation at Netflix, a post he stepped down from in July to “pursue other opportunities.” His exit came as the streamer, battered by a swooning stock price, was laying off animators and dialing back its ambitions in the space. In addition to his new role as president of Moonlight, the company...
MOVIES
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Teaser Unveils December Premiere Date

Birds will fly, fish will swim and Emily will be in Paris. Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated escapist romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” will launch its third season on Netflix on Dec. 21. The streamer announced the date and revealed a teaser for the upcoming season on Saturday morning during its Tudum virtual fan event. The new footage shows Emily (Lily Collins) as she finds herself at a crossroads in every aspect of her life, deciding the pathway she will choose regarding her work and love life. Emily will have to figure out exactly where her loyalties lie and what those decisions mean for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Serena Williams Talks to Bradley Cooper About Retiring From Tennis: ‘I Just Needed to Stop’

Bradley Cooper flexed a new skill on Saturday as the actor-turned-director interviewed tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams for the A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks in Washington D.C. At the top of the conversation, he addressed Serena’s recent announcement that she was retiring from tennis. She played her final match at the U.S. Open earlier this month in New York City. “I just needed to stop,” Serena recalled of her decision. “I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

‘Alice in Borderland’ Trailer Is Star of Netflix’s Tudum Japan Reveal

A new trailer for the second season of futuristic fantasy actioner Alice in Borderland was the highlight of a slate of Japanese film, series and cartoons unveiled by Netflix on Sunday as part of its Tudum fan experience. Japanese content is doing well for the streamer, both within the country which is Netflix’s most valuable in the Asia-Pacific region, and increasingly overseas. Though the country is awaiting its “Squid Game” breakout show, the company has signaled that it is investing more in the Japanese-language category. The Sunday presentation included a group interview segment in which Yamazaki Kento and Tsuchiya Tao, who play...
COMICS
Variety

From CAA’s Conference to Deals, Buzz Movies, Five Takeaways from San Sebastian

The 70th San Sebastian rounded its final bend with new deals announced for Spain by A Contracorriente, Bteam and Avalon, joy among industry players at a first full on site festival, blessed by early autumn sunshine, a sense of an even slower international sales business.  Equally, Spain’s market and production sector remain on ebullient, buoyed by art-house breakouts and a vibrant drama series production. Five takeaways from this year’s San Sebastian Festival, which wraps tomorrow, Sept. 24:   San Sebastian Grows (Again) “There are markets that have improved during COVID-19, and others that haven’t and San Sebastian is a festival that’s improved thanks to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘You’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix, Teaser Introduces New Cast

Season 4 of Netflix’s “You” officially has a release date. The first part will debut on Feb. 10 and Part 2 will be available on March 10, the streaming service announced on Saturday as part of their Tudum presentation. The series, led by Penn Badgley, added more than a dozen new additions to the cast for the upcoming season. Tati Gabrielle will return, with Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers joining as series regulars. Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy