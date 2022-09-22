Portuguese Broadcaster RTP Boards Cartoon Forum Player ‘My Brother Is a T-Rez’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Portuguse public broadcaster RTP has taken an undisclosed co-production stake in animated series “My Brother Is a T-Rez,” a Spanish-Portuguese project created and directed by Spaniard Javi Peces (“Bento”).

Executive produced by Celine Fernandes at Portuguese animation house Lusco Fusco Animation in co-production with Madrid-based Mr. Klaus Studio, “My Brother” is an upper pre-school series project aimed to promote adventure, educational and sustainability values.

The project was previously pre-bought by Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE for its children-oriented channel Clan TV.

“The RTP deal completes a seal of recognition and support from both TV channels in our respective countries, so the circle is closed in the Iberian peninsula,” Fernandes told Variety .

“Our goal is to produce an animation series that is successful on the TV screen with a strong marketing reach,” Peces added.

One of the eight animated TV series projects produced or co-produced from Spain presented at 2022 Cartoon Forum ’s pitching sessions, “My Brother” marks Peces’ directorial debut.

The project is currently in the development stage and looking for financing.

“The aim is to start pre-production by 2023’s second half for a 2025 delivery. We are looking for co-producers to apply for Media in 2023, toy masters and distribution partners,” Fernandes said.

The 52 seven-minute episode project, combining 2D-3D techniques, will follow Coco, a 6-year-old girl who loves spending time making up stories using her imagination and some atrezzo since she loves arts and crafts. Coco’s little brother is a big, pinkish, actual T-Rex.

Like small kids, the T-Rex is a bit impatient and impulsive and more than often messes things up. Coco and her little brother will embark on an imaginary adventure to solve problems with creative solutions.