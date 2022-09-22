Read full article on original website
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
West New York mayor says town is addressing increasing homelessness
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez has acknowledged that his town is facing an increase in the homeless population and working to help those affected. Rodriguez addressed the issue at a September meeting of the Board of Commissioners after concerns were raised by resident and recent unsuccessful Board of Education candidate Vipul Parekh.
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Bayonne’s only art gallery granted zoning certificate to stay open on Cottage Street
The last art gallery in Bayonne, the Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street, will remain in the city after an emotional public hearing before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Originally from London, Emma Louise opened the gallery in Bayonne after moving to Hudson County from Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the original Dollhaus art gallery was located. She did work in Jersey City before discovering Bayonne and setting up shop there for good in 2017, holding monthly exhibits featuring “outsider” art ever since.
Hoboken Murder Victim Identified
HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN HOBOKEN. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Marshall Drive on Sunday, September 25, 2022. At approximately 3:25 a.m., the...
Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
Salvadorian independence celebrated with annual parade. The annual Salvadorian Parade marched down Bergenline Avenue on Sunday, September 18, much to the delight of the crowds who turned out dressed in bright blue, waving Salvadorian flags. Mayor Nicholas Sacco led the parade, joined by Commissioners Hugo Cabrera, Julio Marenco, and Allen Pascual. Accompanying them were Assemblypersons Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Union City Mayor and State Sen. Brian Stack, and many other local and regional officials.
Baraka Goes off on Healthcare Premium Increases for Public Sector Workers
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today criticized health insurance rate increases for employees and early retirees, saying it would hurt Newark’s dedicated municipal workers, taxpayers, deserving retirees, and their families. The City had neither control nor say in this process. Based on a vote by the State Health Benefits Commission...
Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville
A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in October, Free of Charge
Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to two free, secure shredding events in October, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. After October, Union County’s paper shredding program will be on winter hiatus. The series of events will resume again next spring.
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary gets full Hoboken approval
“Mark my words, if you approve this tonight, you’re making a serious mistake,” said resident Mary Ondrejka. “I’m not making a joke of this, this is horrible,” said resident Mary Naddeo. “If you let this go through, you’re gonna regret it.”. “I am worried...
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
