Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect the money lost from uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm conditions possible on Florida gulf coast late Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 11 p.m. advisory said that Ian was 140 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 390 miles...
Hometown Hero: Hunger Action Month
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are feeding families in need during “Hunger Action Month.”. Employees with The Giant Company spent the morning volunteering at New Hope Ministries, stocking shelves, and making lunch at the food pantry. Another Midstate grocer, Weis Markets, donated $125,000 to Feeding...
Pennsylvania teacher saves student from choking
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teacher at a Pennsylvania high school is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life during lunch. Brandon Edwards, a technology education teacher at McDowell High School in Millcreek Township, Erie County, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student after he started choking in the cafeteria.
Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
PennDOT wants to know what you think about the roads
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be conducting a survey to receive constructive criticism and feedback from the public. The survey asks about how users receive PennDOT-related news, how they use the 511PA information services, and whether PennDOT meets their expectations in regard to...
