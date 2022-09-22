ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Salvation Army launches new mobile social service center

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc89x_0i6DFVjj00

DES MOINES – The Salvation Army has unveiled its new mobile social service center which will allow it to serve rural communities that normally would have trouble commuting to Des Moines.

Major Butch Frost, the Salvation Army’s Iowa Capitol Area Coordinator, said that the mobile social service center will provide aid to communities that would have never had access to their brick and mortar buildings.

Iowa astronaut Raja Chari speaking at Central College

“We have individuals out there that are seeking help that do not even have the funds to drive close to Des Moines to get the assistance they need,” Frost said. “Communities that are on the smaller side, they need our support, they need to take care of their people. We need to support them to help them do that.”

Frost pitched the idea for the mobile social service center earlier this year. Due to an outpouring of support, the Salvation Army was able to finish the project in only a few months.

“The ask went out to DART and in 24 to 48 hours we had an answer, yes we have a bus for you,” Frost said, “Then we started putting feelers out, and the next thing we know we had corporations individuals saying hey let us give towards this let us give towards this let us support you in the endeavor that you’re on.”

One of the first stops the mobile service center will make is De Soto on October 3rd. Starting out the bus will only be making visits to communities one day a week.

Frost said that they are currently looking for volunteers to go out on the bus to help serve the communities the Salvation Army visits. They also needs bus drivers.

“We’re definitely looking for drivers because with the bus you have to have your CDL you have to have air brakes so we’re looking for someone who wants to volunteer their time to drive that bus,” Frost said.

To learn more about how you can help the Salvation Army visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Latino Heritage Festival returned to Des Moines with food and fun

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was another weekend filled with food, fun and fiesta! One of the longest-running cultural festivals was back at Western Gateway Park. It has been around since 2001 and has grown since. The festival celebrates Latin cultures, from México to Guatemala to El Salvador. It’s an opportunity to learn about other […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
De Soto, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Des Moines, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
Radio Iowa

Weekend dog show features 150+ breeds and hundreds of coddled canines

Hundreds of dogs from across the U.S. will be wagging their tails in Colfax this weekend as the Central Iowa Kennel Club celebrates its 75th year of dog shows. Club president Kelley Frary, of Des Moines, says at least 150 breeds will be represented by some 1,300 canine competitors from all across Iowa and as far away as Florida. Admission to the show is free and Frary says it’s a great event for spectators of all ages.
COLFAX, IA
littlevillagemag.com

A beekeeper is born: Kara Kelso harvests honey and explains why Des Moines has ‘some of the healthiest bees around’

“Look at this pollen pocket! Look at this girl!”. Kara Kelso, co-owner of The Slow Down Coffee Co., excitedly directs my attention to one of her 30,000 bees who is crawling across the frame with big (relative to her size, of course) yellow pockets bursting with pollen. We are in Kelso’s backyard in the Highland Park neighborhood where she keeps three hives. Today we’re harvesting honey and treating the hives for mites, the most common killer of honeybees.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raja Chari
WHO 13

West Des Moines school gets $30,000 from Google for STEM Lab

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Google has donated $30,000 to Western Hills Elementary School in West Des Moines to build a new STEM Lab. The grant from Google will allow the school to expand its curriculum and add new equipment for students to use in their education. Jenna Pressley, the Principal at Western Hills Elementary, […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chocolate shop chain store is coming to Historic Valley Junction

WEST DES MOINES – The international chocolate shop chain Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is coming to Historic Valley Junction. Valley Junction has seen its fair share of chains over the years but is primarily populated with small and local businesses. The addition of an international franchise moving in has made some store owners worried. Steve […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

This Iowa community is conserving water

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
OSCEOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Social Service#Commuting#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Salvation Army#Salvation Army#Central College
104.5 KDAT

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine

A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
who13.com

Italian meatballs on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa astronaut Raja Chari speaking at Central College

PELLA, Iowa – On Thursday night, an out-of-this-world experience is happening at Central College. NASA astronaut Raja Chari, who grew up in Cedar Falls, will speak about the six months he spent aboard the International Space Station. The free program is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Douwstra Auditorium and is open to the public, but […]
PELLA, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy