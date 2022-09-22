ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Pair who were found in Undo’s after alleged robbery in Wheeling plead not guilty

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R8r2_0i6DETre00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, and now a pair of suspects plead not guilty to those crimes in court.

Brandy Anne Cecil and Ryan Earl Knight were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Wheeling in May.

35-year-old Cecil is charged with two felonies; robbery in the first degree and malicious assault.

33-year-old Knight is charged with five felonies; robbery in the first degree, two counts of malicious assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

Two suspects in connection with Wheeling armed robbery found inside Undo’s restaurant

Police said Cecil and Knight hit a woman in the head with a gun at Gumby’s on River Road and tried to steal money and other items from her.

At the time their photos were seen on the local news and circulated on social media, which lead police to find and arrest the pair in a local restaurant.

Cecil’s trial begins on November 29 and Knight will be back in court for a trial on December 1st.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Comments / 0

 

