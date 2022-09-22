The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department is hiring three full-time positions, a project manager, pool supervisor, and a special event coordinator. The project manager must be experienced with demonstrated success in leading and managing multiple construction projects. This position manages complex projects and coordinates experts from different fields, prepares forecasts of needed funds, assists in developing and implementing project budgets, and monitors expenditures.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO