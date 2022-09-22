ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’

Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime

The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’

Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
