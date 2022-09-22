Read full article on original website
Related
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
1310kfka.com
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado have release body-cam video that shows a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before it was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the back seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime
The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for purse pilfers targeting women using shopping carts
Detectives with the Longmont Police Department are asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying a few different suspects wanted for stealing wallets out of purses in local stores.
1310kfka.com
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’
Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
[VIDEO] Shocking footage shows train hit cop car with detained woman inside
Shocking footage of the moment a train plowed into a Platteville Police vehicle with a detained woman inside has been shared online by 9News investigative journalist Jeremy Jojola. According to Jojola, the footage was obtained from the Fort Lupton Police Department, who had officers on the scene at the time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work
An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen
Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance.
Loved ones of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz gather to celebrate her life
A group of eight uniformed members of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office stood on stage, some holding each other for support, wiping a tear away with a tissue, or taking a painstaking breath as they tried to get through the words they prepared in remembrance of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz.
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
4 commercial trucks destroyed in Loveland fire
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is investigating a fire that completely destroyed four commercial trucks on Tuesday morning.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 1