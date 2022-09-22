ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

myedmondsnews.com

High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
EDMONDS, WA
urbnlivn.com

Mari Bellevue – September 2022 construction update

Quick update on Mari Bellevue, the 138-unit project going up at 10232 NE 10th Street in Bellevue. They’re just coming out of the ground after pouring the parking garage and we hear pre-sales are likely to start in the spring of 2023 with completion in 2024. Check out our video above to see where things are at.
BELLEVUE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Be the Stunning Display of Luxury Details and Serene Sunset Panorama in Seattle, this Newly-built and Modern Estate Hits Market for $3.575M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home among 8 stunning homes above Beach Drive now available for sale. This home located at 5626 SW Beach Drive, Seattle, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 4,674 square feet of living spaces. Call Carlene Pride (Phone: 206-619-3117), Ashley Santo Domingo (Phone: 206-499-2849) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon

A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA
westsideseattle.com

After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out

Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

