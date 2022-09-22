ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Family, friends remember Henrico High School teen shot, killed near St. Luke Apartments

By Dina Weinstein
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil held Wednesday night honored a Henrico teen killed this week, known for his upbeat attitude.

David “Dae Dae” Dupree was shot and killed Sunday night near the St. Luke Apartments.

Family, friends and community members including Henrico High School principal Karin Castillo-Rose gathered to honor him at an evening vigil at the St. Luke Apartments, with candles, signs and balloons.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen arrested in connection to Henrico homicide

Castillo-Rose had a powerful message the she and his fellow classmates hold David still in their hearts.

Scenes from the Wednesday night vigil for David Dupree (Photos by Tyler Hall/8News)

“You’re going to be successful,” she told the crowd. “You are going to get through. And remember that grit, that positivity that David brought.

Castillo-Rose turned to David’s mother and said: “Mama, he’s going to walk across that stage regardless.”

White, green and red balloons in the shape of stars and hearts were released by the crowd gathered during the vigil.

Hanover School Board pauses equity committee’s work

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in relation to this shooting. Police said that suspect faces a petition of second degree murder.

