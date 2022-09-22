ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
