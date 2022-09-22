Read full article on original website
Related
Teen male shot in Newport News
The victim is believed to be a male teenager, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Missing Virginia Beach man found
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Residents on edge after misunderstanding leads to letter about alleged predator
Residents on edge after letter sent about alleged predator in Chesapeake community; Police believe it's a misunderstanding
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
York County woman expecting to win no more than $10 in Virginia Lottery game wins $316,604 jackpot
Linda Ryan wasn't all that surprised when the Virginia Lottery contacted her to tell her she'd won something. But it was what she'd won in a Cash 5 with EZ Match game that had her dancing around the kitchen.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Family searching for answers locally and from Brazil after brother is killed in Norfolk
A family is searching for answers both here in Hampton Roads and Brazil after their brother was shot and killed in Norfolk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Man sentenced for ramming car into his kids' mother after custody hearing
A Norfolk man has been sentenced for ramming his SUV into the mother of his kids in the MacArthur Center parking garage last year.
Norfolk witnesses testify against man who confessed to killing 3 people
The man accused of going on a killing spree in March appeared before a Norfolk judge Thursday morning.
Virginia Beach heroin trafficker found guilty on all counts
A Virginia man accused of dealing heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Hampton Roads area was found guilty on 8 counts yesterday, crimes for which he could face life in prison.
Comments / 0