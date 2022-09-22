Read full article on original website
Related
sjvsun.com
Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?
In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
thesungazette.com
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Newsom signs bill to remove ‘squaw’ from California locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill to remove the word ‘squaw’ from names of towns, cities, and places across the state by 2025 was signed by Gov, Gavin Newsom on Friday – which was also Native American Day. With the new bill in place, Fresno County’s Squaw Valley could be required to undergo a name […]
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
sierranewsonline.com
OACC Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork
Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork. Yosemite Cowork opened for business in April 2022 by Tom Schiavon. Here’s what Tom told me about Yosemite Cowork’s current operation and plans for the future. What do you offer?. Yosemite Cowork offers hot desk and conference room rentals.
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fresno Coin Show scheduled for October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22. The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 […]
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
Debris fire breaks out near storage facility in Fresno
A large debris fire sent a plume of black smoke over the Fresno sky Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92
A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis
Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.
How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
KMPH.com
Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos council considers new locations for homeless encampment, approves $2.2 million in city projects
Jones requests appointment of new mayor on Oct. 5th council agenda, downtown archway project moves forward. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Los Banos City Council approved budget items totaling almost $2.2 million and heard a presentation from Police Chief Gary Brizzee on possible new locations for the homeless encampment. Only four council members were in attendance with Mayor Pro Tem Kenneth Lambert leading the meeting, following the resignation of former Mayor Tom Faria the previous Friday, because he was moving out of the city the next day. (See related article)
Comments / 1