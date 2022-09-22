ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

sjvsun.com

Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?

In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair

TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
WOODLAKE, CA
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

OACC Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork

Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork. Yosemite Cowork opened for business in April 2022 by Tom Schiavon. Here’s what Tom told me about Yosemite Cowork’s current operation and plans for the future. What do you offer?. Yosemite Cowork offers hot desk and conference room rentals.
OAKHURST, CA
KGET

Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Coin Show scheduled for October

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22. The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Science
GV Wire

Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92

A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos council considers new locations for homeless encampment, approves $2.2 million in city projects

Jones requests appointment of new mayor on Oct. 5th council agenda, downtown archway project moves forward. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Los Banos City Council approved budget items totaling almost $2.2 million and heard a presentation from Police Chief Gary Brizzee on possible new locations for the homeless encampment. Only four council members were in attendance with Mayor Pro Tem Kenneth Lambert leading the meeting, following the resignation of former Mayor Tom Faria the previous Friday, because he was moving out of the city the next day. (See related article)
LOS BANOS, CA

