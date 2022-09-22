Read full article on original website
DB target draws plenty of attention from Ohio State coaches; very impressed with Buckeyes
A top target of the Buckeyes was impressed with what he saw in Ohio Stadium as Ohio State rolled over Wisconsin.
Team Scoop - Injuries mounting at defensive end
The latest Gamecock football team scoop, including a closer look at the mounting injury situation at defensive end and what the biggest key to the offense is this week and beyond.
Offered in-state WR Michael Thomas III recaps Rutgers return visit
In-state receiver Michael Thomas III breaks down what he saw and learned during his visit to Rutgers.
Ole Miss 4-star hoops commit Josh Hubbard is looking forward to being part of a good culture in Oxford
Recent 4-star Ole Miss basketball commit Josh Hubbard is all about good culture. That's all he knew going to school at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, a prep school hailed for.
Insider Game Notes from SJSU's 34-6 win over WMU
InsideTheSpartans.com breaks down SJSU's snap counts, advanced stats, film grades, game notes and more from the 34-6 win over Western Michigan.
Werner Mailbag: Updated Illini win projection, potential flip candidates, NFL Draft prospects & more
Illini Inquirer publisher Jeremy Werner answers your questions about Illinois football's rest-of-season outlook, the Illini's NFL draft prospects, recruiting and more.
Five-star LB enjoys 'electric' atmosphere during Vols' win over Florida
One of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class was back at Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' win over rival Florida.
Taylor: UNC's Red Flags Affirmed in Loss to Notre Dame
Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis reports from Kenan Stadium with his biggest takeaways following UNC's 45-32 loss to Notre Dame.
