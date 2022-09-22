DETROIT – Just a few more hours left to check out the Detroit auto show and if your kids love dinosaurs, then check out this fantastic trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era. Your auto show ticket gets you free entry into the “Dinosaur Off-Road Vehicle Encounters” experience located in front of Huntington Place in the Grand Riverview Ballroom. But don’t be fooled by the name “ballroom.” They have transformed this room to look like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO