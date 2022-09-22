ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor’s York hosting two-day wine festival in October

ANN ARBOR – Sample more than 130 wines from around the world at York’s first annual WineFest. The Packard Street wine shop and eatery will host an outdoor weekend festival on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8., for wine beginners and experienced enthusiasts. Festival tickets cost $50...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary

ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
YPSILANTI, MI
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
LIVONIA, MI
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit

DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
DETROIT, MI
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
DETROIT, MI
Go back in time and experience the Mesozoic era at the Detroit auto show

DETROIT – Just a few more hours left to check out the Detroit auto show and if your kids love dinosaurs, then check out this fantastic trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era. Your auto show ticket gets you free entry into the “Dinosaur Off-Road Vehicle Encounters” experience located in front of Huntington Place in the Grand Riverview Ballroom. But don’t be fooled by the name “ballroom.” They have transformed this room to look like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park.
DETROIT, MI
Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years

PORT HURON, Mich. – Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday. Makers of sustainable paper, specialty paper, and private label packaging, the company which has survived near closings and business scrapes in the past, has struggled since last March to weather the economy.
PORT HURON, MI
Education
Amid shift to EV, Detroit museum celebrates Ford’s Model T turning 114 years old

DETROIT – It’s a hidden gem in Midtown Detroit. A labor of love to the first place and the first car that put America on wheels. Ford’s Piquette Avenue Plant, where the first cars rolled out the front door instead of off the line. When ford opened the plant, the assembly line, as it’s commonly known hadn’t been invented yet.
DETROIT, MI
126 years later: Henry Ford’s first automobile

DETROIT – On June 4, 1896, after years of experimentation and tinkering, a 32-year-old Henry Ford completed his first automobile. The Quadricycle was built by hand by Ford at his home, and its 2-cylinder engine used pure ethanol as a fuel. He had to remove a door frame and some bricks from his house to move the vehicle from the home.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan football kicks off Big Ten play with undefeated battle vs. Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football kicks off Big Ten play this weekend by hosting Maryland in a battle of unbeaten teams led by dynamic young quarterbacks. This will be the first Power Five test for both Michigan and Maryland after sweeping their non-conference slates. While Michigan beat three of the worst teams in the country at home, Maryland has had a little bit tougher road to 3-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Community Policy