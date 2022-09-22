Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: University of Michigan celebrates 125 years of musical traditions and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘Baaaaand, take the field!’: University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition. The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s York hosting two-day wine festival in October
ANN ARBOR – Sample more than 130 wines from around the world at York’s first annual WineFest. The Packard Street wine shop and eatery will host an outdoor weekend festival on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8., for wine beginners and experienced enthusiasts. Festival tickets cost $50...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend
LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University professors reach new 4-year labor agreement after 3-day strike
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors (AAUP) voted 96% in favor of ratifying a new four-year labor agreement which includes significant gains in salary, retirement, and protections for health care coverage. Voting began following a Tuesday (Sept. 20) union meeting, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in
DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in. The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Go back in time and experience the Mesozoic era at the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Just a few more hours left to check out the Detroit auto show and if your kids love dinosaurs, then check out this fantastic trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era. Your auto show ticket gets you free entry into the “Dinosaur Off-Road Vehicle Encounters” experience located in front of Huntington Place in the Grand Riverview Ballroom. But don’t be fooled by the name “ballroom.” They have transformed this room to look like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years
PORT HURON, Mich. – Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday. Makers of sustainable paper, specialty paper, and private label packaging, the company which has survived near closings and business scrapes in the past, has struggled since last March to weather the economy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thinking of taking your kids to the Detroit Auto Show? Here are some fun activities for them
DETROIT – It’s the final weekend of the Detroit Auto Show and you still haven’t gotten down to Huntington Place yet. You’re debating if you should come alone or bring the kids. If you do plan on bringing your kids, there’s a wide variety of fun activities that they can partake in.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Amid shift to EV, Detroit museum celebrates Ford’s Model T turning 114 years old
DETROIT – It’s a hidden gem in Midtown Detroit. A labor of love to the first place and the first car that put America on wheels. Ford’s Piquette Avenue Plant, where the first cars rolled out the front door instead of off the line. When ford opened the plant, the assembly line, as it’s commonly known hadn’t been invented yet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
126 years later: Henry Ford’s first automobile
DETROIT – On June 4, 1896, after years of experimentation and tinkering, a 32-year-old Henry Ford completed his first automobile. The Quadricycle was built by hand by Ford at his home, and its 2-cylinder engine used pure ethanol as a fuel. He had to remove a door frame and some bricks from his house to move the vehicle from the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football kicks off Big Ten play with undefeated battle vs. Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football kicks off Big Ten play this weekend by hosting Maryland in a battle of unbeaten teams led by dynamic young quarterbacks. This will be the first Power Five test for both Michigan and Maryland after sweeping their non-conference slates. While Michigan beat three of the worst teams in the country at home, Maryland has had a little bit tougher road to 3-0.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan researchers develop durable coating that kills viruses, bacteria in minutes
ANN ARBOR – A new technology developed by engineers and immunologists at the University of Michigan could be a game changer in the fight against germs. They developed the first durable coating that can kill viruses and bacteria in minutes, but that’s not where it stops. The coating continues to kill harmful germs for six months or longer.
