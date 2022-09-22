Read full article on original website
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment
"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!. A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City. In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way. The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam. "My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii
Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...
Tarek El Moussa Pens Emotional Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'I Thank Her'
"I’ve been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl," Tarek El Moussa emotionally wrote about his now 12-year-old daughter Tarek El Moussa is full of emotion as he watches his oldest child grow up. Tarek shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Taylor Reese, on her 12th birthday Thursday on Instagram, noting he was "tearing up writing this" sweet caption. "12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it's never been the same,"...
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell is both a mother and grandmother. The actress and comedian has welcomed five children since 1995: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9. But between teenage drama, public spats and custody battles, it hasn't always been an easy ride for the star. "My teenagers...
Never Have I Ever Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'
Actor Michael Cimino will be joining the Never Have I Ever cast for the Netflix hit's fourth and final season Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its fourth and final season — but not without a new heartthrob to walk the halls of Sherman Oaks High! At Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix unveiled a new clip of the cast discussing what fans can expect from the comedy series' upcoming season, and it includes yet another crush for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). In the video, Ramakrishnan, 20, receives...
Reese Witherspoon Broke Out the Practical Fall Jacket Style Whose Return We Eagerly Anticipate Every Year
Shop similar styles starting at $40 A black leather jacket is one of those wardrobe staples that never goes out of style. But the undeniably chic jacket always seems to return like clockwork around Hollywood this time of year, and Reese Witherspoon is proof. The Morning Show star, 46, posted a photo on Instagram nonchalantly leaning up against the exterior of what appears to be a movie lot, captioning the photo, "Where you'll find me." She wore a black leather jacket over a burnt orange button-down blouse with...
Jessica Simpson Joined by Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids at Fall Collection Launch
It was a family affair at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection on Saturday. Simpson, 42, attended the Nordstrom event at The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 3, and Ace, 9. And they all came in style. At...
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3
Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows." Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics to Reflect Morgan Evans Divorce During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Kelsea Ballerini is changing things up. During a concert stop in New York City on Saturday evening, the country star changed the lyrics to a selection of her songs to reflect her recent split from ex Morgan Evans, whom she filed for divorce from last month. While belting out her...
Kelsea Ballerini Hints at Falling Out with Halsey, Marriage Issues on New Song 'Doin My Best'
For Kelsea Ballerini, life is subject to change — and that includes her relationships. The country star, 29, released her new album Subject to Change on Friday, and appeared to reference her friendship with Halsey and its apparent end in the lyrics of the song "Doin' My Best." "I...
