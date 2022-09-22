Read full article on original website
Len_A
3d ago
The violence in this country has gotten ridiculous. I don't know what to think anymore.
Reply
5
Michael E Hair
3d ago
I hope your home countries charge you back taxes for skipping town for the American tax break. that's why all them came to Americw from their Tax heavy Socialist Countries. Taking advantage of America then Bailing. you stand a better chance of getting hit by a drunk driver than a bullet
Reply
2
Related
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Sharon Stone has an epic response to an ex-partner who dumped her because she refused to get Botox
'I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful.'
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’
Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’
Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave
The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
ohmymag.co.uk
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
People
329K+
Followers
53K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 18