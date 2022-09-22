ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10

By Nick Wills
DENVER ( KDVR ) – Coloradans near and far rarely suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless carrying capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to one of its 2022 best-of lists.

USA Today’s “10Best” functions as a travel guide of sorts helping arm both vacationers and “staycationers” with the information needed to fully take in the culture a specific region has to offer.

10 great hikes less than 2 hours from Denver

One of those guides was released on Thursday and identified the top recreational trails in the country. The two Colorado entries that made the list were the Colorado River Front Trail and the High Line Canal Trail.

High Line Canal Trail

Trail Map

Taking the ninth spot on the list is the 71-mile-long High Line Canal that runs through 11 separate governmental jurisdictions from Douglas County to the northeastern part of Denver.

According to the High Line Canal Conservancy , the canal was built over a century ago to supply those chasing the Gold Rush of 1859 with clean water from the South Platte River. Now, long after the rush has subsided, the 27 walkable and ridable trails serve the community as a mental and physical getaway.

Picturesque gem less than 90 minutes from Denver

Interestingly enough for those who love a good physical test, if you bike, walk, run or roll the entire 71 miles, you can fill out the digital form to become an official High Liner and the conservancy will send you a commemorative medallion and sticker to mark your feat.

You can add a $35 membership fee to this submission process if you would like to donate to the maintenance of the trail.

Colorado Riverfront Trail

Trail Map

Snagging the tenth spot on this list is the 22.1-mile-long greenway that parallels the Colorado River in parts as it meanders from the Kokopelli Trail System of Loma all the way to the Riverbend Park in Palisade.

This trail piercing through Colorado’s Grand Valley has been maintained since 1987 by those running the nonprofit, Colorado Riverfront Commission . Their mission:

A Colorado River system that is a centerpiece of the Grand Valley for ecologic, economic, cultural, and recreational values.

One Riverfront

If this piques your interest and you want to contribute to the maintenance of this trail, you can do so either financially or with your free time .

USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022

  1. Chuck Huckelberry Loop – Tucson, Arizona
  2. Katy Trail – Missouri
  3. Virginia Creeper Trail – Virginia and North Carolina
  4. Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail System – Greenville County, South Carolina
  5. Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes – Idaho
  6. Great Allegheny Passage – Maryland and Pennsylvania
  7. C&O Canal Towpath – Washington, DC and Maryland
  8. Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail – Austin, Texas
  9. High Line Canal Trail – Denver
  10. Colorado Riverfront Trail – Palisade, Grand Junction, and Fruita
