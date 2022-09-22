Your California tax refund could hit your bank account in 2 weeks. Here’s the payment schedule

Read full article on original website
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
California prepares for possible economic downturn
California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds...
California inflation relief checks almost on its way
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Those long-promised stimulus payments for Californians are about to start flowing, adding $10 billion in purchasing power to consumer wallets. Individuals making less than $250,000 a year, or a half million dollars as a couple, will get a stimulus check for $200 to $1050. The exact...
All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law
A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022. The law is aimed to help non-drivers who […]
Health plan shake-up could disrupt Medi-Cal coverage for low-income Californians
Almost 2 million of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
Inflation Relief Checks Will Be Sent To Californians On These Dates
The money will benefit 23 million Californians.
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
Newsom vetoes California bill targeting tax status of groups tied to insurrection
Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott...
New Stimulus Check: October 2022
California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average
Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
California utility targeted Asians in pot searches, lawsuit says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian...
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
