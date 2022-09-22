Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate. The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6. That date has now been pushed back,...
Chilling new details emerge in massacre of eight family members in ‘sophisticated’ plot
A SERIES of chilling details have emerged surrounding a massacre that saw eight members of the same family killed. Hanna Rhoden, 19, and several of her relatives were gunned down in rural Ohio in a 2016 execution-style plot that was branded “sophisticated” by officials. Edward “Jake” Wagner and...
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Todd Chrisley Responds to Sentencing Delay in Fraud Trial: 'God Is Working Overtime'
Todd Chrisley is taking the recent news concerning his fraud conviction as a sign that fortunes will be reversed and innocence will return to his life. According to The Blast, the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions focused on the verdict, the trial, and who he and his wife Julie blame for the trouble.
George Floyd is denied a posthumous pardon by Texas parole board after approval was recommended last year
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has reversed its decision to grant George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug conviction, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Death of 7-year-old Kentucky boy in foster care is ruled a homicide; 2 workers fired
A 7-year-old Kentucky boy died by suffocating at a children’s treatment and foster care facility in July, and the manner of death was a homicide, the coroner has ruled. Ja’Ceon Terry was in the care of Brooklawn in Louisville, a center for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday.Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.However, defense lawyer David Mischak told...
R. Kelly Prison Account Will Be Used to Pay Victim Restitution, Judge Rules
R. Kelly is currently on trial in Chicago and New York, and on Friday (September 9), a New York federal judge ruled the prosecution team can seize some of the money held in Kelly’s inmate commissary account to pay court fines and victim restitution, as Billboard and Rolling Stone report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio man who falsely claimed to be Ghanaian prince convicted of fraud
An Ohio man who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince and conned at least 14 people out of more than $800,000 over several years was convicted by a federal jury of fraud on Friday.
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges, attorney Joel Pearce said after the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court. Charges also include simple criminal damage...
Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping
“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
Fed. judge declines to block plans to send Bridge City teens to Angola
Despite condemning the plan as “untenable,” a federal judge said there is nothing illegal about the state’s plans to move teen offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a separate unit at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
AOL Corp
Kentucky school shooter tells parole board he still hears voices in his head
Michael Carneal told a parole panel Tuesday that he heard voices 25 years ago telling him to shoot students at a high school in western Kentucky. He said he still hears those voices today. Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he used a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol he had stolen...
AOL Corp
Alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former security guard at a U.S. Navy base in New Jersey, who once sported a Hitler-style mustache, to four years in prison for his conviction on five federal charges stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Judge set to consider pipeline land survey request
A state district court judge is expected to decide next week whether to grant a pipeline company immediate access to a Woodbury County property for survey work, according to court records. Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that wants to build a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in the state, is seeking court orders against […] The post Judge set to consider pipeline land survey request appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0