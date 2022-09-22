ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumsted Township, NJ

NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified

A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
WILMINGTON, DE
987thecoast.com

South Jersey Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Crash

20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
MILLVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal house fire under investigation in Somerset County

A fatal house fire is under investigation in Somerset County, the prosecutor’s office said. The fire happened on Cliff Street in Somerville early Sunday morning, officials said. It’s unclear how many fatalities there are, or if there were any other injuries. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital

A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 72.0 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash

34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

