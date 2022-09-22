Read full article on original website
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington County
The Action Cam was on Chatsworth Road, near Russ Anderson Road just after midnight, where at least one person was killed.
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete
HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
987thecoast.com
South Jersey Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Crash
20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Somerset County
A fatal house fire is under investigation in Somerset County, the prosecutor’s office said. The fire happened on Cliff Street in Somerville early Sunday morning, officials said. It’s unclear how many fatalities there are, or if there were any other injuries. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes...
NJ Man Killed In Construction Accident At Hindu Temple Accused Of Human Trafficking
A 57-year-old man killed last week in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in South Jersey had been accused of human trafficking, police said. The unidentified man was found unresponsive when police arrived at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street in Robbinsville around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, authorities said.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student
A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
Arrest made in New Jersey hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old, killed horse she was riding
"I feel hurt. Like I don't know, just angry about it," the teen said.
Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital
A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 72.0 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
987thecoast.com
34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash
34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
ocscanner.news
RED BANK: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED CAR AND MULTIPLE INJURIES
Red Bank Fire Department operating at the scene of an overturned vehicle with multiple injuries at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Herbert St. No additional information is available at this time. Media and photos courtesy RBFD.
Man Charged in Hit-and-run that Killed a Horse, Injured its Rider in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, have announced an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a horse and injured its rider. The accident happened on the evening of September 13th along Monroeville Road. Police say a 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville and a 21-year-old man...
fox29.com
14 people on board as car crashes into bus on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus. The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the back of...
NJ.com
