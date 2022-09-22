ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemont, PA

Penn State professor charged with stalking female faculty member on campus

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

A Penn State professor was accused Wednesday of stalking a female faculty member who told a university police detective it caused substantial emotional distress and led her to consider seeking treatment.

Brandon A. Schwartz, a 36-year-old assistant research professor in the Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, was accused of following the woman inside the Willard Building and also using a cell phone to look up her dress.

Schwartz, of Lemont, will plead not guilty, defense lawyer Brian Manchester wrote in an email Thursday. He declined further comment.

A university spokesperson did not directly answer if Schwartz was disciplined.

”The University is aware of these disturbing criminal charges and is investigating in accordance with Penn State policy and applicable law,” spokesman Wyatt DuBois wrote in an email Thursday. “The University is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the Penn State Community.”

The woman first noticed Schwartz in June. He would often linger in a stairway during the same 15-minute period, a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Video, the detective wrote, showed Schwartz would leave his office in the Hosler Building at 2 p.m. and head to the nearby Willard Building. He walked the hallway adjacent to the woman’s classroom and would often wait in the stairway for upward of 30 minutes, police wrote.

Schwartz, police wrote, appeared to “have no legitimate business in the Willard Building.” He was accused of following the woman twice in July and August.

Investigators were granted a search warrant earlier this month. They reviewed Schwartz’s internet search history, which included looking up the woman’s name. He also search for information about Peeping Toms and voyeurism, police wrote.

The woman identified Schwartz in a photo array of eight people, police wrote.

Schwartz told investigators he entered the Willard Building for exercise and denied following any female faculty members. No images of the woman were found on his phone, though a detective intimated they may have been deleted.

Schwartz was charged with four misdemeanor counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of attempted invasion of privacy.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who released him pending his appearance at future court hearings. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
bucknellian.net

Mask mandate reinstated on campus, then removed days later

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Sept. 23 to include that the mask mandate was lifted on Sept. 22. The campus received an email from Gregg Rokavec, director of Safety & Risk Management, on Sept. 19 announcing that masks would be required in all indoor campus spaces until further notice, but the mandate was then removed on Sept. 22 — just three days later.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos, police say

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges for stalking a woman on campus, according to charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police wrote in the […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lemont, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fugitive task force join hunt for Clinton County man

Lock Haven, Pa. — Nationwide fugitive task forces have joined the hunt for a wanted man out of Clinton County, who authorities said has fled his last known address and deactivated his cell phone. An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 15 for Jimmy “Hank” Carlton Henry on charges related to the assault of a minor. The incidents occurred between April 9-20 in 2020, police said. Henry was charged with second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old, and endangering the welfare of children. Henry’s whereabouts are currently unknown to authorities. Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is being asked to call Mill Hall Police at 570-726-4597 or the Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936. Docket sheet
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lock Haven man posts bail after being charged with rape of a mentally-disabled person

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man was charged this week for raping a mentally-disabled person, according to investigators with the Pine Creek Township Police Department. Jeffrey Scott Ballenger allegedly engaged in a series of sexual acts with the person in May, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. The 57-year-old Ballenger was allegedly aware the woman suffered from a significant mental disability. Ballenger was charged with first-degree felony rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a mentally-disabled person, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability during a preliminary arraignment this week. Ballenger posted $100,000 monetary bail through professional bondsman on Sept. 20 and was released from custody. Ballenger will appear before Judge Frank Mills on Sept. 27 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Violent Crime#The Penn State Community
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man strangles woman during argument about his drinking

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County man allegedly attempted to strangle a woman after they argued about his drinking. Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, had been drinking on Sept. 9 when he came home and got into an argument with the accuser about his drinking, said Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The woman told police Holland grabbed her around the throat with both hands until she couldn't breathe, according to Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Third assault charge for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Masking Recommended at Lewisburg Schools, High COVID Spread

LEWISBURG – The high level of spread of COVID-19 in Union County has Lewisburg schools recommending masking at school facilities. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week, Union County is now back in the ‘high’ spread category. Cathy Moser, Interim Superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District said their health and safety plan calls for ‘recommended masking.’
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers. Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
3K+
Followers
205
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy