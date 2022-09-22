ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Person
Johnny Appleseed
KCRG.com

Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
ANAMOSA, IA
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Downriver boat launch dredging underway, boat harbor starts next week

Dredging of the downriver boat launch area in Riverside Park began Thursday, September 22, and the launch area is now closed for public use. The upriver boat launch is available for public use, however. Braun Excavating has begun removing mud and debris from the launch area with the piles of...
MUSCATINE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks

On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
BURLINGTON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County

(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County

One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work

A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of repeatedly beating victim over the head with a coffee mug

An Iowa City man is accused of beating another man over the head with a coffee mug, causing an injury. Iowa City Police were called to the Aber Avenue apartment of 44-year-old Mohmmaddin Tahir just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim and a witness reported that Tahir had been arguing with the man about groceries when Tahir grabbed as glass mug and began repeatedly striking the other man over the head while shouting, “I will kill you.” Arriving officers found the man with a large gash on his head that was bleeding heavily.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville traffic stop yields gun, multiple drugs

An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Coralville reportedly yielded a gun and multiple drugs. Coralville Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Jazavier Turner of Westside Drive in Iowa City at 1am near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street for a speeding violation. Turner had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A probable cause search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a Taurus pistol under the driver’s seat, as well as approximately 103 grams of marijuana, 415 grams of THC edibles, two suspected MDMA pills, packaging material, and a digital scale.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
MARION, IA

