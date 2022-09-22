ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubicon, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital

ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
ALLENTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Rubicon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Mayville, WI
City
Franklin, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Franklin, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Dodge County, WI
Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Fire Department participating in hazmat training this week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department will be holding a ‘Hazardous Materials training’ at the Wastewater Treatment Facility on Monday afternoon. Officials say that there will be a heavy emergency vehicle presence in the area at 233 North Campbell Road in Oshkosh. Fire crews are...
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. They started in the northern counties and moved south,. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. As of 7:10 p.m., there were power outages across the area, with the most in Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#County Highway#Traffic Accident#Wfrv
dailydodge.com

DCSO: Motorists Report Garbage Cans On Highway P

(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk.
RUBICON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
MARSHALL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County child to be honored hero at Crohn’s walk

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen-year-old Outagamie Co. resident Jayden Kish will serve as the honored hero at next Saturday’s Green Bay Take Steps walk. The walk raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Jayden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy