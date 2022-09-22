Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Stranded boater holds on in ‘harsh’ NC waters for hours. Then good Samaritans step in
A boater was stranded for hours in “downright brutal” conditions — until good Samaritans stepped in, officials said. The man was hundreds of yards off the North Carolina coast when his boat overturned on Thursday, Sept. 22. Crews rushed to reach him, encountering “very rough surf” in an area with two wave breaks, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.
Comments / 0