Read full article on original website
Related
Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves
It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change. Temperatures for the first week of October look to be warmer than average.
Time change: When do we ‘fall back?’
Daylight saving time will end – meaning we will “fall back” by moving our clocks back one hour – at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The change shifts more daylight hours into the morning. Not every state recognized daylight saving time, meaning there’s no need to...
5 Scenic Chairlift Rides & Experiences for a Color-Drenched Fall in Michigan
Scenic Chairlift Rides & Immersive Color Experiences. Chasing fall colors in Michigan is a perennial favorite. Once cooler weather sets in, Michiganders grab their sweaters and cameras and head for the road, in search of great views, cider, and other fall favorites. We enjoy the creative ways we can enjoy...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Fall color travel? Try these 10 Michigan vacation rentals
When fall comes around with its crisp days and golden light, we can’t help but dream about escaping to a cozy cottage or cabin. Whether you’re looking to enjoy some lazy fall color drives, hike through a fall forest, or just explore a new-to-you side of the state, now is a great time to plan a quick getaway.
State of the Great Lakes: See peak summer ‘22 temperatures for each lake
Fall temperatures may be here, but the Great Lakes are still warmer than they were on the Fourth of July. Because of their size, the Great Lakes take awhile to heat up. But for the same reason, they also take time to cool down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golfing, swimming, hiking: Gaylord tornado didn’t stop outdoor tourism
GAYLORD, MI - On a cool morning in northern Michigan, a pack of elk lay in the grass soaking up beams of sunlight cutting through the clouds. Fred Tolley, whose ringtone is an elk bugle sound, peered through the fence at Gaylord’s City Elk Park. “I always make a...
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
wcsx.com
Michigan Breaks World Record with Suspension Bridge: What You Need to Know
SkyBridge Michigan will debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is positioned between the peaks of McLouth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
1051thebounce.com
These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants
The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0