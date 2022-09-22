ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Time change: When do we ‘fall back?’

Daylight saving time will end – meaning we will “fall back” by moving our clocks back one hour – at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The change shifts more daylight hours into the morning. Not every state recognized daylight saving time, meaning there’s no need to...
ARIZONA STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Detroit News

Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan

Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of Fall#Autumnal Equinox#Spring Equinox#Labor Day Weekend#March Equinox
wcsx.com

Michigan Breaks World Record with Suspension Bridge: What You Need to Know

SkyBridge Michigan will debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is positioned between the peaks of McLouth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWS
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants

The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy