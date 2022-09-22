WAUKESHA, Wis. - A last-minute plea could put Darrell Brooks, the man accused in connection to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, in charge of his own defense. Brooks' trial was set to span the entire month of October. Now, one criminal defense attorney says Brooks representing himself could make an appeal more likely – with victims having to relive the attack through a second trial.

