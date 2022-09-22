Read full article on original website
Sapphire relaxed hair
3d ago
Didn't I tell you the story that I read yesterday this woman hit somebody kill them as she kept going she said that when she was at home she thought she hit something but didn't know what it was didn't even stop to see what it was and they gave her 18 months. But this woman is getting 22 years. I told you if it was a female of color or a man of color they would get more sentencing
R B
3d ago
So this 'whatever' should be incarcerated for 50 years but lenient judge passes in that. You're befuddled why our neighborhoods dealing with this carnage. It's appropriate behavior for our neighborhoods but your deviants harshly arrested and prosecuted fully with incidents in affluent neighborhoods.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
wtmj.com
Weekend gun violence claims three lives in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Three people were killed by gun violence in Milwaukee over the weekend, including a 31-year-old woman. Police say she was killed around 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Galena. No other details surrounding her death were released. On Friday, officers were called to the scene of a...
WISN
Back alley shooting attack caught on camera
MILWAUKEE — Unbelievable video was captured on camera in Milwaukee early Saturday morning when gunfire lit up a quiet back alley. A nearby resident's security camera shows two dark-colored sedans pulled up in the alley. Then, several armed people jumped out of the cars and opened fire at the back of a home. The vehicles took off, revealing identifying damage to the rear of the first car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was fatally shot while in a vehicle near 53rd and Villard early Sunday, Sept. 25. Police said the victim died at the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old killed, grandma held him as he died
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. Prestin Gill-Pate's grandma told FOX6 News she held her grandson in her arms until he died. "He had his whole future ahead of him," said Lennise Vickers. "I heard gunshots, and I just immediately...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during fight, showed up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 45, was shot Sunday, Sept. 25 during a fight and showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. Investigators are looking into where the actual shooting occurred. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called ‘ridiculous’
RACINE — Body camera footage shows a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arresting a Black man after using a police dog and Taser to apprehend him as he ran from a traffic stop. The August 2018 interaction resulted in the Racine man, Deandre R. McCollum, filing a federal lawsuit against RCSO Deputy Edward Drewitz and Racine County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amber Corrao sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison in fatal hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amber Corrao on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side. Corrao pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a charge of hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
Milwaukee Police Department investigating "suspicious death"
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. last night near Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks wants to defend himself in Waukesha parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A last-minute plea could put Darrell Brooks, the man accused in connection to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, in charge of his own defense. Brooks' trial was set to span the entire month of October. Now, one criminal defense attorney says Brooks representing himself could make an appeal more likely – with victims having to relive the attack through a second trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded on Walnut, near Rooseselt MS
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired on W. Walnut Street near Milwaukee's Roosevelt Middle School late Friday, Sept. 23 – wounding a 38-year-old man, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital – and is expected to survive. Nobody is in...
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
MPD: Woman shot and killed near 38th and Galena early Saturday
Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning, not far from Washington Park.
