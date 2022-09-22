Mapleton school board to consider leasing district land for cellphone tower

Mapleton Local Schools Board of Education

Monday, Sept. 19 meeting

KEY ACTION Heard a report from Arcadia Towers about potentially locating a cellphone tower on district property.

DISCUSSION Having a tower on district property would provide better cellphone service on campus and in the surrounding community, said Superintendent Scott Smith, who noted an agreement is being put together for the company to lease an 80x80-foot plot along County Road 620 near Mountie Drive where a tower could be constructed. The school board would have to approve the agreement.

"The build process would begin with permits, plans and construction, (but) won't start until they have a tenant," he said. "It would require one of the carriers to say, 'we want to put equipment on that tower'," said Smith.

According to Arcadia Towers' website, the company "can help any school or educational institution gain the speed, connectivity and enhanced safety of 5G service."

State report card for Mapleton shows positive overall achievement

Curriculum Director Skip Fulton gave a presentation on how the district fared on the state report card.

"We see some very positive signs with meeting standards of overall achievement," Fulton told the Times-Gazette.

Achievement levels at the elementary level are especially strong, he said.

"We are also happy with where our graduation rate is," he said. "One of our focuses in terms of achievement has been gap closing. I feel like we have made good progress, particularly in math and English language arts at the elementary level," with the high school not far behind.

While middle school scores were not quite as high, he said, "I don't feel (the score) really represents where we are … when we dig a little bit deeper into the data. ... Across the board we are down under 10% in terms of where those (achievement) gaps are."

FOR YOUR INFO

Approved eight after-school programming advisers and tutors each at $20 an hour. The program uses federal American Rescue Plan funds for services and activities designed to meet students' academic, social-emotional, physical and safety needs. "We see a need to provide some kind of after-school programming and intervention and support," Smith said.

Five students were approved to work on the Mapleton campus this year as part of the district's career-based intervention program. Hourly rates are the same as last year and range from $4.40 per hour to $5.96 per hour, with a possible bonus of $75 at the end of each semester, based on evaluations and class performance. Students working on campus may help custodians, work with grounds employees or assist any employee. They also take courses aligning with career-based intervention, Smith said. The program is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Approved integrating agriculture and science courses at Mapleton High School so that students may earn multiple credits for some courses of study. Instructor Ashley Sherman's credentials allow her to teach science and agricultural courses, Smith said.

Approved a tiered pay rate for substitute teachers — $85 a day for one to 60 days spent in the district; $190 a day for 61 or more days in the district and for long-term substitutes.

UP NEXT Meets at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 in Mapleton High School/Middle School Media Center at 635 County Road 801.