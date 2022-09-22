ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City makes list of ‘Best Taco Cities’ in US

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have a craving for tacos, you are not alone.

While driving around the Sooner State, you’ll likely stumble upon several Mexican restaurants and taco trucks on the way to your destination.

Recently , Clever ranked the ‘Best Taco Cities’ across the United States by looking at the number of taco restaurants per 100,000 residents, the number of taco trucks, affordability, and search data related to tacos.

Oklahoma City made the list as the 4th Best Taco City in the country.

Researchers say 3.9% of all restaurants in the Oklahoma City area are taco restaurants. The state also scored a 100 for ‘taco passion.’

Organizers say Oklahoma City actually showed the highest overall level of passion for tacos by scoring 100, which is 52.9% higher than average.

The city also has 3.5 taco restaurants per 100,000 residents, which is 75% more than the average city.

The top 10 list is as follows:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. San Jose, California
  3. San Antonio, Texas
  4. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  5. Los Angeles, California
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. Houston, Texas
  8. San Diego, California
  9. Phoenix, Arizona
  10. Riverside, California.

