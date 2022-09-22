Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears
Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell Thursday for a third day after rate hikes by central banks in Britain, Switzerland, Turkey and the Philippines. The Fed hiked its key rate on Wednesday for a fifth time this year and indicated more rises were on the way.“Global equities are struggling as the...
Stocks jump as Treasury yields ease and oil prices sell off
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel.
Fundstrat's Tom Lee is sticking with his bullish year-end stock market forecast even as yields soar and equities plunge amid sticky inflation
Plunging stock prices, soaring interest rates, and sticky inflation are not enough to change Fundstrat's conviction on the market. Fundstrat's Tom Lee outlined why he still expects a year-end stock market rally in a Friday note. "Fed could do far less tightening as the market is doing Fed's work," he...
ValueWalk
2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a promising new business deal on the horizon. Nvidia is about to be very-oversold. After recent boom years, investors in the semiconductor industry have experienced a rough year so far in 2022. You only need to look at the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) to see how punishing this year has been to chip investors. A leading chip stocks fund with more than $6 billion in net assets, the ETF has been down 35% in the past ten months.
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
China's yuan tumbles near key threshold as dollar strength increases on aggressive Fed policy
The onshore yuan weakened 0.58% against the dollar Friday to 7.1193, Bloomberg data shows. China's currency neared the lower limit of its daily trading band, while the dollar climbed thanks to a hawkish Fed. The yuan was 1.8% below Beijing's reference rate, which allows a 2% move in either direction.
ValueWalk
Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
Amidst a sell-off, Tesla remains poised to see significant gains. Ford has raised prices to offset rising material costs, will Tesla?. The short ratio of Tesla continues to be optimistically healthy, indicating a future upswing. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to remain resilient despite the broader market sell-off, despite predictions of demise...
ValueWalk
Treasuries Flashing Red
S&P 500 continued its downswing without much of a respite even though bonds favored stocks to reach higher than they did one hour before the closing bell. Interestingly, VIX has barely moved in spite of the quite meaningful downside continuation – let alone the Wednesday‘s reversal that caught so many off guard. Thankfully not you!
Treasury Bond Yields Hit 11-Year Highs As Investors Brace For 3rd Consecutive Fed Interest Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June and July in an attempt to get inflation under control. Investors wondering if the Fed will pull the trigger on a third 0.75% hike at its next meeting this week got some key inflation data last week suggesting the Fed may even ramp up the pace of its tightening this month.
Sterling sinks to new low as 'mini budget' hits investor faith in UK markets
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar early on Monday and British bonds were slammed on concerns over the government's fiscal plan, unleashing calls for the Bank of England to deliver an immediate rate hike to restore investor confidence.
Can Gen Z Strike It Rich Through Day Trading?
One of the most surprising developments in the investment world over the past two years has been the flood of younger investors entering the market. According to a study from GOBankingRates, an...
China acts to rein in yuan slump, poised to raise FX risk reserve ratio
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s central bank on Monday announced fresh steps to slow the pace of the yuan’s recent depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency, as global policymakers grappled with the economic effects of a broad dollar rally.
Yen strengthens after Japanese government dumps dollars to prop up the currency in its first intervention since 1998
Japanese yen climbed 1% against the dollar Thursday after authorities moved to prop up the currency. Tokyo is selling dollars and buying yen in a bid to stop recent sharp declines. It's the first time since 1998 that the Japanese government has intervened in currency markets. The Japanese yen strengthened...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
