Illinois falls in fourth for most fall spirit

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois harvested fourth place in the country for having the most fall spirit.

In a new Trips to Discover survey , Illinois falls behind East Coast states Delaware, Virginia, and Rhode Island.

According to researchers, Illinois harvests more pumpkins than the combined total of the bottom 33 pumpkin-growing states.

The Great Pumpkin Patch, located 41 miles south of Champaign in Arthur, opened its doors to their 34th year in business on Wednesday. Owner Mac Condill is proud to be a part of the Illinois fall atmosphere.

“The survey makes perfect sense to me,” said Condill, who helps operate the 200 acres of farmland where the patch is located. “We provide a safe and friendly environment to everyone who comes to see us. Our goal isn’t to sell the most pumpkins but rather connect visitors with the land and the harvest season in the Illinois countryside. No one does it better than us.”

The Great Pumpkin Patch offers over 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds from over 30 countries around the world. Visitors can also experience corn mazes, hayrides, live music and fall-themed food during their visit to the patch.

“Illinois has great soil,” Condill said. “It’s unfortunate many people think the state just grows corn and soybeans. Harvest time is a fast growing holiday, and pumpkins are a large part of it.”

According to the survey, Illinois is home to 144 pumpkin patches on over 17,000 acres of land.

