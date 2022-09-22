ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dead, police investigating after a shooting in Lexington

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

One person has died after a shooting on Jennifer Road in Lexington, police say.

The shooting happened around noon Thursday. Police received a report at 12:01 p.m. of an individual who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department.

That individual was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department. The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Raymond Brooks.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. Police didn’t release any additional information on a possible suspect. More information is expected to be released later.

Anderson said an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said. It’s the 36th homicide in the city this year. The city’s homicide record is 37, a mark which was set in 2021.

Anyone with information about the case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

This is a developing story and may be updated.

