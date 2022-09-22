Group close to identifying bones of girl found at Sanford, Maine site: What we know now

Greetings! Both Friday and Fall are here! In the case of the former, that means it's time for another recap of the week's big stories from your Coast Star connection. That'd be me, Reporter Shawn Sullivan.

This time around, there's quite a mix, with stories about a mysterious skeleton, a lucky dog, and local lobstermen. Throw in a bakery and my usual weekly column, and hopefully you'll agree there's a wide range to read here . . .

Bones may soon have a name

If you drove by the site of the former Emerson School in Sanford one spring afternoon five years ago, you likely have not forgotten what you saw . . . a group of construction workers and police officers, standing around a large hole, staring into it and wondering what to do next. There were skeletal remains down there, you see.

Sanford High School history teacher Paul Auger and city officials later jumped into that hole and started digging up all they could find. When all was said and done, they unearthed enough remains to determine that a young girl had been buried there many, many years ago.

Five years later, Auger and a group of volunteers who call themselves the DNA Doe Project are zeroing in on the girl's name. In the meantime, they've discovered other things about this Jane Doe, as well.

A cause for tails to wag

What do Benji, Lassie, and a West Virginia hunting hound named Whiskey all have in common? They're all dogs known for starring in stories with happy endings.

In Whiskey's case, he had been lost for days after fleeing from the scene of a rollover on the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit on Sept. 14. He was one of 10 dogs in the pickup truck that toppled. Tragically, one of the dogs died in the accident. Whiskey and the other eight scattered from the scene. Those eight were found in good time, but that left Whiskey.

A state trooper with a sharp eye finally found him. Here's when, where, and how.

Sweet and savory meet at bakery

Jen and Bill Brady opened their bakery, Jen's Delicious Sweets, on Main Street in Springvale in late August. For them, the occasion was a homecoming, as they had set up shop at the site once before. Jen makes the sweets - doughnuts, muffins, cakes, pies, you name it - and Bill brings a savory touch to the place with his soups, stews, sandwiches and bacon treats. Each one has a favorite that the other makes - just as their customer surely have their own faves, as well.

It's Maine Lobster Week here in Vacationland. While Mainers and tourists are dining on lobster rolls, however, local lobstermen are locked in a legal battle with the federal government over rules they say will damage their industry, which is key to the state's economy, culture and heritage. The Maine Lobstermen's Association took action this week, following a ruling against them earlier this month by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Paint it red, white and blue

On Sept. 11, I stood at the shore of the Mousam River at Holdsworth Park in Springvale and snapped the above picture of the American flag painted onto the rocks across the water. A young couple, strangers to me, sat on a blanket nearby, enjoying some snacks. I had a pleasant, quick conversation with them, and something the young woman said stayed with me long after our exchange. My column this week is about how the young woman got me thinking about the state of affairs in our country and how, ideally, each generation tries to do right by the American experiment . . . only to eventually pass the baton to the younger folks, in the hopes they have better luck.

