ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Group close to identifying bones of girl found at Sanford, Maine site: What we know now

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130PYA_0i6D1dJG00

Greetings! Both Friday and Fall are here! In the case of the former, that means it's time for another recap of the week's big stories from your Coast Star connection. That'd be me, Reporter Shawn Sullivan.

This time around, there's quite a mix, with stories about a mysterious skeleton, a lucky dog, and local lobstermen. Throw in a bakery and my usual weekly column, and hopefully you'll agree there's a wide range to read here . . .

Bones may soon have a name

If you drove by the site of the former Emerson School in Sanford one spring afternoon five years ago, you likely have not forgotten what you saw . . . a group of construction workers and police officers, standing around a large hole, staring into it and wondering what to do next. There were skeletal remains down there, you see.

Sanford High School history teacher Paul Auger and city officials later jumped into that hole and started digging up all they could find. When all was said and done, they unearthed enough remains to determine that a young girl had been buried there many, many years ago.

Five years later, Auger and a group of volunteers who call themselves the DNA Doe Project are zeroing in on the girl's name. In the meantime, they've discovered other things about this Jane Doe, as well.

A cause for tails to wag

What do Benji, Lassie, and a West Virginia hunting hound named Whiskey all have in common? They're all dogs known for starring in stories with happy endings.

In Whiskey's case, he had been lost for days after fleeing from the scene of a rollover on the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit on Sept. 14. He was one of 10 dogs in the pickup truck that toppled. Tragically, one of the dogs died in the accident. Whiskey and the other eight scattered from the scene. Those eight were found in good time, but that left Whiskey.

A state trooper with a sharp eye finally found him. Here's when, where, and how.

Sweet and savory meet at bakery

Jen and Bill Brady opened their bakery, Jen's Delicious Sweets, on Main Street in Springvale in late August. For them, the occasion was a homecoming, as they had set up shop at the site once before. Jen makes the sweets - doughnuts, muffins, cakes, pies, you name it - and Bill brings a savory touch to the place with his soups, stews, sandwiches and bacon treats. Each one has a favorite that the other makes - just as their customer surely have their own faves, as well.

It's Maine Lobster Week here in Vacationland. While Mainers and tourists are dining on lobster rolls, however, local lobstermen are locked in a legal battle with the federal government over rules they say will damage their industry, which is key to the state's economy, culture and heritage. The Maine Lobstermen's Association took action this week, following a ruling against them earlier this month by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Paint it red, white and blue

On Sept. 11, I stood at the shore of the Mousam River at Holdsworth Park in Springvale and snapped the above picture of the American flag painted onto the rocks across the water. A young couple, strangers to me, sat on a blanket nearby, enjoying some snacks. I had a pleasant, quick conversation with them, and something the young woman said stayed with me long after our exchange. My column this week is about how the young woman got me thinking about the state of affairs in our country and how, ideally, each generation tries to do right by the American experiment . . . only to eventually pass the baton to the younger folks, in the hopes they have better luck.

Please tell friends and family about us

Each week in this newsletter, I highlight the best stories from the latest issue of the York County Coast Star. Please forward the newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here.

As always, thank you for reading. See you next Friday!

Shawn P. Sullivan

York County Coast Star Reporter

Email: ssullivan@seacoastonline.com

Twitter: SPSullivan1972

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
Sanford, ME
City
Ogunquit, ME
City
Springvale, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
Sanford, ME
Government
97.5 WOKQ

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Emerson School#Sanford High School
B98.5

Help Police Locate This Missing Maine Teen

According to an article done by TV news station WMTW, police in Freeport are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 14 year old boy named Theo Ferrara. He was last seen at about 4:30 on Thursday (September 22nd) afternoon. He has no history of running away, which makes the case even more concerning.
FREEPORT, ME
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mother and son face charges following Pownal crash that injured several teens

POWNAL, Maine — Two people were injured and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight. Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.
POWNAL, ME
WPFO

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
SEABROOK, NH
wgan.com

Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy