Elm Grove, WI

Take a look inside this $3.8 million Elm Grove mansion that oozes with eccentric opulence

By Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Nestled behind the high-reaching trees of the Indian Hills neighborhood in Elm Grove sits an English neo-manor-style mansion listed for sale at $3.8 million.

Built in 2009, the home at 1500 Sunset Drive offers 13,598 square feet, complete with three stories, five bedrooms and six baths.

The home has plenty of space in the front and back yards, and the latter contains a flower garden fit with a wide range of flowers curated to ensure an ever-changing display of colors.

The exuberant but refined flair of the home isn’t limited to the garden. Features like checkered marble floors — all of which are heated — semi-metallic ceilings, unique light fixtures and an array of wallpapers throughout fill the mansion with personality.

Divided into two main portions, one side of the home is designed for entertainment. This side includes a home theater, a large gym in the basement, an arcade room with a bar and a stunning portico with a fire pit and plenty of space for gathering. Moreover, a $200,000 wine cellar capable of holding 570 bottles ensures entertaining guests is not a problem.

Connecting the two sides of the house is a show-stopping conservatory featuring heated marble floors and a window ceiling that can be partially retracted with a remote control.

The second portion of the home is designed for gathering and features multiple living and dining areas, inside and out, all of which are capable of being sun-soaked thanks to the generous number of windows placed throughout.

Each of the five bedrooms features a walk-in closet, and the spacious master features a beautifully designed marble bathroom.

The third floor of the home features a versatile space with vaulted ceilings and is perfect for an additional office, game room or entertainment space.

The home is also a car lover's delight, as the heated garage is capable of fitting seven cars and features charging ports for electric vehicles.

Realtor James Drakulich said that interest has been overwhelming, and while the property is listed at $3.8 million, it could go higher if a bidding war were to start.

“There are 18 rooms total, but the home doesn't feel like a huge mansion; it feels very livable, comfortable, manageable, and the various gathering spaces make it perfect for any family,” said Drakulich.

Beck Andrew Salgado can be reached at 512-568-4070 or Bsalgado@gannett.com .

