ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State hosts Minnesota in Big Ten opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5Fyb_0i6D1UJb00

Minnesota (3-0) at Michigan State (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten network)

Line: Minnesota by 3 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan State leads 30-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State is hoping to bounce back following its first loss of the season at Washington. This starts a key stretch for the Spartans who have games with Maryland, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan in October. Minnesota is the current frontrunner to win the Big Ten West Division and will face its first challenge of the season after three straight blowout wins. Dating to last year, the Gophers have won six straight games and are looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Michigan State’s rushing defense. Ibrahim averages 154.7 yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns. The Spartans have allowed only 89.7 rushing yards per game and two rushing touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: TE Brevyn Spann-Ford has developed into a reliable blocker and receiver for the Gophers, now in his fifth year in the program. With Chris Autman-Bell out, the Minnesota native is the leading receiver left with eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State: QB Payton Thorne hopes to build off his performance against Washington. The junior quarterback completed a career-high 30 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns despite missing injured Spartans’ star WR Jayden Reed. Thorne ranks third in the Big Ten and 23rd in the FBS with seven passing touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is Minnesota’s first trip to East Lansing in nine years. The Spartans have won five straight games in the series, last losing in Minneapolis in 2009. Minnesota’s most recent road win at Michigan State was in 2006. ... Michigan State has already forced eight fumbles and has recovered six of them, both best in the FBS. … The Gophers are second in the FBS in total defense with an average of 170.3 yards per game allowed and have given up a total of just 17 points in three games. They have played 14 straight games, a span of 56 quarters, without allowing more than 10 points in any quarter. ... Ibrahim, who is tied for second in the FBS with 464 rushing yards, has a streak of 12 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards. ... Michigan State has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in its last 16 games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Minnesota at Michigan State: Likes & Dislikes

Minnesota is at Michigan State for the Big Ten opener. It's time for the basketball guy to offer a helping eye with the GI football coverage. What have I seen that I like? Dislike? I'll offer that up and please offer up your thoughts as well. And please, please share the traditional "I don't like that we are losing/winning", it's such a dynamite drop in!
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota offense, defense show off brilliant catches in huge 3rd quarter vs. MSU

Minnesota is having a great productive game versus Michigan State on both sides of the ball. Late in the third quarter, Minnesota got its third touchdown of the game off a great catch from tight end Nick Kallerup on a 6-yard reaching catch thrown by quarterback Tanner Morgan. This was the first career touchdown reception for Kallerup after playing 18 games for Minnesota in the past two seasons.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#Spartans#Michigan State#Qb Payton Thorne
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies score seven in season opening win over St. Cloud State

The University of Jamestown D2 hockey team was victorious in its season debut Friday night, defeating St. Cloud State 7-4 at Wilson Arena. The win was the first for the Jimmies as members of the Western Collegiate Club Hockey Association (WCCHA). Gunnar Gibbs (SR/Grand Forks, N.D.) netted a pair of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy