Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council tackles illegal street racing, awaiting mayor's signature

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Videos of illegal stunt driving and illegal off-road vehicles continue to pour into FOX45's newsroom as the city awaits a response from Mayor Brandon Scott. The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill that would allow stiffer penalties for such activity, but it's waiting for the mayor's signature to become law.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott honors historically black colleges and universities in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins
#Private Security
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police search for suspect in Bailey's Crossroads shooting; shelter-in-place lifted

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Two vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were found with bullet...
FAIRFAX, VA
foxbaltimore.com

55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say

Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
ELKRIDGE, MD

