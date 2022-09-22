Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Statistics show nearly 75 crimes committed in proposed Johns Hopkins police districts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The opposition was heard loud and clear. "There has not been a 100% successful police force," a protestor said. On Thursday, dozens of protesters effectively shut down a town hall about Johns Hopkins University's plans for a new police force. But supporters of Johns Hopkins creating...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore to reimagine historic Druid Hill Park with swimmable lake, pedestrian bridge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Park and Recreation is embarking on an ambitious plan to make Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake the centerpiece of the historic West Baltimore park. For decades, the reservoir lake has been an inaccessible yet imposing feature of the park. But recent infrastructure changes...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Brandon Scott faces questions about myriad of concerns impacting Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From a rodent-ridden health clinic to questions surrounding the E.coli outbreak and a cloud of confusion about a major shakeup for the city’s Safe Streets program, Mayor Brandon Scott has faced several problems in recent days. A dead rat found at a sexual health clinic...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council tackles illegal street racing, awaiting mayor's signature
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Videos of illegal stunt driving and illegal off-road vehicles continue to pour into FOX45's newsroom as the city awaits a response from Mayor Brandon Scott. The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill that would allow stiffer penalties for such activity, but it's waiting for the mayor's signature to become law.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott honors historically black colleges and universities in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
'This may take a huge toll': community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT VIOLENCE ||Four shot in separate incidents, two suspects arrested on The Block
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot in South Baltimore and another victim injured near East Baltimore Street in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just before 10:45 Saturday night, officers responded to a scene near 5th street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 31-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery County juggling mobilization of rescue crews to help with Florida storms
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County officials are offering aid to Florida as the state deals with damaging storm threats. Maryland's MD-TF1 Urban Search & Rescue Team has been demobilized & likely will be returning from Florida to Montgomery County Saturday evening, county officials said. In the meantime,...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for suspect in Bailey's Crossroads shooting; shelter-in-place lifted
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Two vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were found with bullet...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
foxbaltimore.com
One person injured, road closed as van collides with tree in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — One person was injured after a van collided with a tree in Gaithersburg, Md. Saturday night, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The collision took place on Goshen Road and East Village Avenue in Gaithersburg, and officials said Goshen Road was closed for cleanup. The...
foxbaltimore.com
55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say
Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman fought off burglar, attempted rapist after attack at Silver Spring apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman fought off a would-be rapist at a Silver Spring apartment on Friday, according to Montgomery County police. The incident happened at an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, authorities said. According to detectives, a woman said that she was attacked...
foxbaltimore.com
Artscape will return as full festival next year but will move to September, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When Artscape returns as a full-fledged event next year, the arts festival will move from its traditional July dates to five days in September, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts said Friday. Barbara Hauck, a spokeswoman for BOPA, said the 2023 event will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
