FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Enchanting Cocktail Soiree Is Now Open At This Bewitching Mansion
Following the success of its 2019 debut in LA , and continued success in NYC and Dallas, House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is now open in Seattle. Freely roam the mysterious Casa Vega, the haunted home of Francisco and Molly Vega. Experience a night of themed cocktails, macabre magic, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, decadent treats, bizarre characters, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and so much more!
MyNorthwest.com
Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable
When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
The Suburban Times
The nation’s largest traveling zoetrope lands in Tacoma with The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels
Tacoma, WA – Do you remember Gumby? Are you a Simpsons fan? Have you mimicked the voice of Scooby Doo, or made your own stop-motion animated film? You’ll love learning more about the magical world of cartoons and animation through a new interactive exhibition at the Washington State History Museum. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels, created by Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., opens October 6, 2022 and will be at the History Museum in Tacoma through January 12, 2023.
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
KUOW
Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.
The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington
Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
The Suburban Times
Save the Date: Truck and Tractor Day, Oct. 8
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. We’ll have hayrides, games, food, activities, giant slingshot action, free pumpkins and hard hats while supplies last and lots of BIG machines to play on. Thanks to even sponsor WSECU.
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
q13fox.com
Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead
SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
The Suburban Times
South Sound Philanthropy Summit presents ‘Intentional Philanthropy’ in 2022
Submitted by Emily Happy. Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council (SSPCG) are pleased to announce the 10th Annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 30, 2022. The half-day virtual town hall session includes national keynote speakers, an Eastside Community Center expert panel, and inspiring breakout sessions.
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
What better time than now to take a walk on the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail?. This beautiful trail system connects the communities of University Place and Lakewood, and is highlighted by the recently constructed Chambers Creek Canyon Bridge.
parentmap.com
Seattle Parrot Expo
The largest Parrot-based event returns to the Northwest! Join the adventure at the Auburn Community and Events Center as it transforms into the rainforest--with parrots as the center and animals of all kinds! Immerse yourself and kids into the full experience and impact we have as a community to support this vast network.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup unveils honorary Kent Hojem Dr
City of Puyallup social media post. On Sept. 21, we unveiled our new honorary sign on Meridian…Kent Hojem Dr! This sign is in honor of Kent Hojem, CEO of @WAStateFair. To honor him, we have renamed S Meridian in front of the Fairgrounds Kent Hojem Dr through the end of the Fall Fair. Thank you, Kent! Yee Haw!
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
