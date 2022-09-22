Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
13 WHAM
National Women's Hall of Fame inducts nine women including Michelle Obama
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The National Women's Hall of Fame welcomed nine revolutionary women in to their new forever home at their induction ceremony Saturday. The National Women's Hall of Fame was established in 1969 with this year being their 30th induction ceremony. Including today's ceremony, they will have...
13 WHAM
First six weeks of school completed and Texas schools still searching for enough teachers
Six weeks into the new school year and public schools across Texas are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. On Friday, school administrators shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be. Education advocates tell...
Comments / 0