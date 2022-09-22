Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor in left field for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores hitting second for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will man second base after Thairo Estrada was left on the bench on the road. numberFire's models project Flores to score 17.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Moore is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Moore for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Celestino is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Celestino for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 164 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .248 battin gaverage with a .642...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart in Giants' lineup Saturday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Bart for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly sitting Sunday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Cooper Hummel versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Geraldo Perdomo is also exiting the lineup. In 330 plate appearances this season, Kelly has...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rivera is being replaced at designated htiter by Pavin Smith versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 355 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .2332 batting average with a .700 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
Comments / 0