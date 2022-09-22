Read full article on original website
No one injured during Salem building fire
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.
Two students hospitalized following crash involving Henry County school bus
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and another vehicle. The crash occurred at 8-15 a.m. on River Road. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville.
