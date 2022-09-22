Read full article on original website
Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Now Open
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing in Montecito is open following a major improvement project. Some of the upgrades include a new walkway, handrails, fencing, gates, and landscaping.
Over 10,000 Pounds of Trash Collected in Goleta during Coastal Clean Up
The numbers are coming in and reveal that Goleta community members showed up big time for the September 17th Coastal Cleanup Day and Bulky Item Drop Off this past Saturday. The events kicked off SB Creek Week and were once again a great success. In all, the combined events resulted in more than 10,000 pounds of trash collected in Goleta alone.
September Tree of the Month: Paperbark Tree
It is hard to believe that the Paperbark Tree, one of the most drought tolerant trees grown locally, is native to a habitat of brackish swamps, wetlands, and sloughs. This tree’s tolerance for extreme drought, along with its robust and graceful growth habit and attractive evergreen foliage, have made it a commonly planted landscape tree in Santa Barbara since its introduction here in the early 1900s.
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
Goleta City Council Proclaims September as Lemon Month
Now is the time to find anything yellow you have in your closet and drink some lemonade! It is officially Lemon Month in the City of Goleta. Last night at the Goleta City Council meeting, the Council proclaimed September officially as Lemon Month. Mayor Perotte presented South Coast Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller with the proclamation. The presentation also was a chance to welcome back the Goleta Lemon Festival this weekend September 24 and 25th to Girsh Park.
Edhatter Views of the Delta Heavy Launch
Edhat readers share their photos of the Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg on Saturday afternoon. From Goleta, a shot after the exhaust contrails and way up when they said it was going 1,000 miles per hour. (scroll through the above photos) By Stargazer Ron. A Delta IV Heavy rocket...
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
calcoastnews.com
Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend
BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Learn More About Electric Cars During National Drive Electric Week
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Electric Drive 805 coalition, and many other partners are proud to sponsor a variety of free in-person and virtual events during the upcoming National Drive Electric Week (September 23 – October 2). The public is invited to learn about the wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) that can fit many lifestyles and budgets.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
Sheriff's Deputies Searching for Assault Suspect in Goleta Shopping Center
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta as they search for an assault suspect. At 9:50 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Public Information Officer, Raquel Zick, posted to Twitter that Deputies are searching for a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon at Home Depot.
16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops
The fall cruise ship season has begun in Santa Barbara. A meeting about cruise ship visits is also scheduled. The post 16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
One DUI Arrest At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police made one DUI arrest at their weekend checkpoint. It was held Saturday night from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Main Street east of Callens Road. Police say that 779 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 482 drivers contacted and screened. They say that 10 Field Sobriety Tests...
