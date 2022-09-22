Read full article on original website
From Yale to Jail: Oath Keepers Founder Was Once Promising Law Grad
Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.S. history, before his Oath Keepers stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Stewart Rhodes was a promising Yale Law School graduate. He secured a clerkship on the Arizona Supreme Court, in part thanks to his...
