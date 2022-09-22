ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
NASA
CBS News

Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope

(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
ZDNet

NASA: This is the weird sound of a meteoroid hitting Mars

NASA has released an audio clip of the sounds of space rocks smashing into the Red Planet captured by the Mars Insight lander's seismometer. Rather than a crash or boom, the sound of meteoroids hitting Mars is more like a "bloop", not unlike part of the Skype ringtone, that happens first when the meteoroid enters Mars' atmosphere, then when it explodes into pieces, and finally impacts the surface.
Astronomy.com

NASA's DART spacecraft is about to slam into an asteroid

Move over, Bruce Willis. Your asteroid-deflecting services — dramatically portrayed in Armageddon — are no longer needed. At least, we hope so. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft is set to impact the tiny asteroid Dimorphos on Monday (Sept. 26) at 7:14 P.M. EDT. This...
Digital Trends

ISS gets more crowded with 3 new astronauts taking crew to 10

The International Space Station (ISS) is currently a little more crowded than usual after three new crew members arrived at the facility on Wednesday, September 21, bringing the crew count to 10. The new arrivals include NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The mission...
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
Space.com

NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons

NASA's asteroid-smashing DART mission captured a photo of Jupiter and its four largest moons to test the autonomous navigation system that will lead the spacecraft to collide with an asteroid next week. The image, which NASA released on Tuesday (Sept. 20), was actually taken over the summer, when DART was...
