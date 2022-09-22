ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal that Lowe was arrested on September 29, 2021, in Terre Haute following a traffic stop in which Lowe admitted to not having a valid driver’s license. A search of her vehicle resulted in police finding “768 grams of pure methamphetamine” stored in a cooler. Lowe was also traveling with two minor children in her vehicle at the time.

Lowe reportedly has a lengthy criminal record with numerous felony convictions. The DEA, as well as the Terre Haute Police Department, investigated the case

WANE 15

WANE 15

