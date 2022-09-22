Read full article on original website
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept Debuts As Electric RWD Hot Hatch With 375 HP
Following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 Turbo and the Turbo 2, the company with the diamond logo is revising the hot hatch for the inevitable electric era. Much like the Porsche Taycan, a car without a combustion engine gets the "Turbo" name, followed here by "3E" to signal it's the third in the lineage and has an electric drivetrain. Essentially, the concept is a high-performance derivative of the Renault 5 Prototype we saw early last year.
See Stock Porsche Cayenne Conquer Extreme Off-Roading At Moab
Everyone loves a great fish-out-of-water story, and a Porsche crawling through the rock cliffs of Moab definitely qualifies. Sure, you can modify any vehicle for extreme off-roading, but this first-generation Cayenne is factory stock save for a set of beefy all-terrain tires. The engine, transmission, suspension, and ride height are as original as you can get.
2023 BMW M2 Reportedly Has 453 Horsepower
The new BMW M2 debuts in October, reportedly on the 11th. A member of the Bimmer Post forum did some digging and found an internal document showing the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline six makes 453 horsepower (338 kilowatts) in this application. If this document is accurate, then it would mean...
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Acura Reiterates The NSX Will Likely Return As An Electric Supercar
Acura bid farewell to the NSX in April with the unveiling of a $169,500 Type S epilogue limited to just 350 cars. However, mere days after the world premiere, Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted the performance machine would return at some point in the future as an electric model. Fast forward to this week, the very same person reiterated the plan for a third-generation NSX in an interview with the weekly news magazine Nikkei Asia.
Ford Focus ST Gets Track Pack With Stiffer Suspension, Larger Brakes
The Ford Focus ST is now a forbidden fruit in the United States but the hot hatch is living a rather exciting life on the Old continent. In Europe, the go-fast Ford was facelifted last year and now receives a new track-focused package, which brings hardware improvements for better performance for “genuine driving enthusiasts.”
Lamborghini LMDh Race Car Packs Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powerplant
The Lamborghini LMDh racer will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V8 for competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This will be the first racing engine with its full development from the brand's Squadra Corse competition division.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Gets Final Teaser Before Full Debut
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will debut Wednesday, September 21, at 4:00 PM CEST. Before the grand unveiling, the brand has one last teaser. Unfortunately, the shadowy image shows even less than the last preview. This time, there's just a glimpse of a headlight's edge. Mercedes claims...
Mercedes-AMG Electric Cars Could Have Autonomous Drift Mode
Cars like the Ford Focus RS and Audi RS3 have dedicated drift modes that help the driver go sideways, but what if it could be even easier to turn your car into a smoke machine? Well, it might just happen, provided there are electric motors instead of a combustion engine. Because apparently EVs weren't complicated enough already, Mercedes is thinking about deploying an autonomous drift mode in an ICE-less AMG model.
See Ken Block Test His 730-HP Audi Sport Quattro At Willow Springs
Just in case you missed our subheadline above, this is indeed a replica of the legendary Audi Sport Quattro. Only 214 original cars were built back in the day, and not all were designed for street use. One doesn't simply buy an old Sport Quattro for the purposes of creating a monster AWD tire slayer, so Ken Block did the next best thing. He bought a replica.
2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Base Price Now Starts Over $51,000
When the 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale, it’ll be, like many things nowadays, more expensive than before. The new price coincides with the automaker revamping the trim lineup to eliminate the PHEV’s SX, leaving just the SX-P (Prestige). It will start at $51,185. That’s a...
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Possibly Teased With Camouflaged Electric SUV
In early March, Audi shared "spy photos" of the facelifted E-Tron in the swoopy Sportback flavor and now we're possibly getting an official preview of the conventional body style in updated guise. The adjacent gallery was provided with the announcement of entering an E-Tron in the E-Cannonball in Hamburg, which took place last week. The peeps from Ingolstadt refrain from referring to the electric SUV as the facelifted model, but it might just be.
2023 Nissan Z GT4 Nismo Race Car Teased, Debuts Tomorrow
In collaboration with its high-performance Nismo division, Nissan is teasing on social media something new for the Z. The official debut is scheduled to take place on September 28 at 8 AM local time, which means we'll see the speedy coupe tomorrow evening Eastern time. Specifically, the premiere will happen at 7 PM EST. Although the preview image doesn't reveal much, we've tinkered with the brightness and exposure to unlock the car's identity.
Older Hyundai, Kia Among Most Targeted Vehicles By Thieves
The world is changing (again) and there is a strong social inequality more obvious in some areas than others, but generally existing all around the world. The stronger this phenomenon is, the higher the number of thefts we witness with cars remaining some of the most targeted trophies. It turns out, however, that the most stolen vehicles are not expensive supercars or luxury limos, but way more affordable models.
Lamborghini Gallardo With Toyota 2JZ Engine - Blasphemy Or Awesome?
We’ve seen literally all kinds of engine swaps and many of them have had the legendary 2JZ as the star of the show. We’ve never seen the Toyota engine under the hood of a Lamborghini, though, and that’s why this new video caught our attention. This is an absolute monster with (half of) the body of a Lambo Gallardo and the inline-six engine sitting behind the seats.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
Genesis GV60 Drag Races Three Electric SUVs And A... Corvette C7?
Genesis as a luxury automaker isn't popular for making insanely quick cars. They're more known for finesse and poise, in making cars that give car buyers a taste of what Korean luxury is about. But as our very own Genesis GV60 review pointed out, the crossover's performance is nothing to...
Skoda Vision GT Official Design Study Envisions Electric Race Car
In recent years, Skoda has developed a habit of modernizing some of its classic models by presenting sketches created by the design team. Recent examples include tributes to the 200 RS, 110 Super Sport, and the 1203 van. The time has now come to revitalize the 1100 OHC, a sports car introduced in 1957 and produced in only five examples: three spiders and two coupes. Its 2022 equivalent is based on the open-top model but with an electric twist.
