Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Ukraine Vows to 'Destroy' All Russian Fighters, Including Involuntary Units
The commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine vowed Wednesday to destroy all Russians who cross its borders with weapons, regardless of whether they joined the war by choice or force. A Twitter thread posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but attributed to...
CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri’s hideout
MCLEAN, Virginia (AP) — The CIA revealed on Saturday the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri’s death, White House officials released a photo...
POLITICO
U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
Washington Examiner
Russian draft-dodging is about endemic military bullying, not just the war in Ukraine
Significant numbers of fighting-aged Russian men are trying to escape President Vladimir Putin's partial military draft. They don't want to join the approximately 15,000-25,000 Russians who have been killed in Ukraine since Putin's new invasion in February. But there's another reason for this preemptive draft-dodging. Namely, "dedovshchina," or the "rule...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Trump thought he'd be assassinated after he authorized the deadly drone strike that killed top Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani: book
Trump worried that he'd be assassinated by the Iranian government for authorizing a strike that killed the Iranian military commander. Trump told several of his Florida friends about his fears at a cocktail party, two journalists wrote in an upcoming book. In public, though, Trump bragged about the strike, saying...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
Russia and China's space weapon plans have sparked a U.S. Pentagon meet
Pentagon will hold a high-level confidential meeting next week to discuss Russia and China's possible quest to develop potent space weapons that could target possibly U.S. satellites. Scheduled for September 6 and 7, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside over the meeting that will discuss "how China and Russia’s potential...
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Year after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan many Afghans who helped the U.S. still trapped and living in fear
Kabul — It was exactly one year ago on Tuesday that the U.S. military completed its drawdown of troops from Afghanistan. After 20 years of fighting, it was America's longest ever engagement in a war. The weeks before the final withdrawal were chaotic, as thousands of Afghans flocked to Kabul's airport in a desperate bid to flee their country.
Videos Show Drunk Russian Conscripts Asleep, Troops Refusing to Form Ranks
One video shared to Twitter shows an angry Russian officers shouting at conscripts that "the games are over."
NBC News
