Military

POLITICO

U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists

The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
Washington Examiner

Russian draft-dodging is about endemic military bullying, not just the war in Ukraine

Significant numbers of fighting-aged Russian men are trying to escape President Vladimir Putin's partial military draft. They don't want to join the approximately 15,000-25,000 Russians who have been killed in Ukraine since Putin's new invasion in February. But there's another reason for this preemptive draft-dodging. Namely, "dedovshchina," or the "rule...
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
nationalinterest.org

How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
