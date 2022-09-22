ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

KMZU

KC accident proves fatal for driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement. All work is weather dependent.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO
krcgtv.com

Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
CLEVELAND, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia

On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO

