KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
KMZU
KC accident proves fatal for driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
mycouriertribune.com
Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement. All work is weather dependent.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KMBC.com
Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
krcgtv.com
Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia
On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police. The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported...
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
