Planet Fitness Brings Judgement Free Gym to Brookhaven

Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, has opened a new club at 3944 Peachtree Road , just minutes away from the Oglethorpe Station, according to a press release.

The fitness club is the 27th Planet Fitness location to be opened by franchise group Alder Partners in the Greater Atlanta area. At 28,000-square-feet, it’s also the group’s largest Atlanta location, featuring state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers, showers and more all within Planet Fitness’ signature Judgement Free environment.

The new club also features an exclusive Black Card® Spa area that includes tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating space,” said Director of Development Kass McInnis of Alder Partners.

Alder Partners plans to expand its footprint in the greater Atlanta area by opening additional clubs in seven counties in and around the city over the coming years.

“We are always on the search for new locations to bring our judgement free environment to, especially knowing how essential fitness is to the local communities,” McInnis added. “Along with health and wellness, our fitness centers bring jobs and additional foot traffic to adjacent businesses wherever we open.”

With the 27th club officially open, Alder is working with the retail leasing experts at Franklin Street to identify and secure more new locations. Franklin Street’s goal is to help Alder open multiple new clubs in the Atlanta area each year.

“It’s clear Atlanta loves Planet Fitness, as each new opening in the market has been a great success,” said Greg Eisenman , Senior Director with Franklin Street, who is leading Alder’s leasing efforts. “With their top of the line facilities and ability to attract hundreds of visitors per day, Alder Partners’ Planet Fitness clubs will add tremendous value to any retail or mixed-use property in the area.”

The Brookhaven club is open from 12 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Memberships begin at just $10 a month.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .