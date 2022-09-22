ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Missouri State
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Sheriff Says Watch Out For Deer

(St. Francois County) Fall is here and it’s also the time of year that deer become much more active. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says that’s something area motorists need to be aware of. Deer/vehicle accidents can happen anytime of year, but Bullock says the most dangerous...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
Little Apple Post

BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
MENDON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

SJPD investigating shots fired Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a vehicle and house were shot at Friday night. According to police, officers received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 9th and Powell Streets. Upon arrival, police found evidence that shots were fired.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

