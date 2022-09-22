Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 26, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northwest Missouri for the week of Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
St. Francois County Sheriff Says Watch Out For Deer
(St. Francois County) Fall is here and it’s also the time of year that deer become much more active. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says that’s something area motorists need to be aware of. Deer/vehicle accidents can happen anytime of year, but Bullock says the most dangerous...
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
See What an Artist Painted as He Canoed the Entire Missouri River
It's the kind of adventure in life that many dream about doing, but few accomplish. A Missouri artist from Kansas City canoed the entire Missouri River while painting the sights he saw along the way. "Let life happen. Embrace what's before you in that moment and just keep paddling". This...
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
One officer’s hunch solves 2 Missouri cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
Young man arrested after hitting pole, driving through fence in St. Joseph
A man in his mid-20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car ran off the road, hit a light pole, and took out a fence very early this morning behind the Shoppes at North Village. St. Joseph police report the wreck occurred at 2:15 Friday morning,...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
SJPD investigating shots fired Friday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a vehicle and house were shot at Friday night. According to police, officers received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 9th and Powell Streets. Upon arrival, police found evidence that shots were fired.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
