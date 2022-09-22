Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently put A.D.'s nagging injury absences into perspective.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Keaton Wallace.
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Jason Kidd's Big Plans: Can Mavs Replicate Lakers’ 2020 Success?
With Jalen Brunson gone, the Dallas Mavericks have changed the dynamic of their roster by adding big men Christian Wood and JaVale McGee into the mix.
Pacers sign veterans Langston Galloway, Justin Anderson, Norvel Pelle
The Pacers have made some changes to their training camp roster, announcing today in a press release that they’ve signed free agent guard Langston Galloway, forward Justin Anderson and center Norvel Pelle. Indiana previously had a full 20-man roster, so the team waived three players to make room for...
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
Will the Houston Rockets avoid another sweep by the Toronto Raptors during the 2022-23 season?
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies
For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Lakers News: L.A.'s New "Statement Edition" Jerseys
Take a look at the Lakers' fresh threads!
Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players
View the original article to see embedded media. Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the most exciting teams in the NBA. Led by All-Star point guard Ja Morant, they have a young roster that finished as the second seed in the Western Conference. Morant made (and started in) his...
